So you want to see holiday lights. Here’s a favorite spot for doing that in Bellingham.

This year, as they have for decades, thousands of people are driving slowly through James Street Estates to admire the Christmas spirit in lights.
The display runs until soon after the New Year and is a perennial favorite in Bellingham. Motorists ease through the mobile home park at 10 mph and in a rough figure 8, “oohing and aahing” at the view.
There are 94 homes in James Street Estates and about 80 percent of them decorate for the event, according to 74-year-old Pam Dixon, who has lived there for 12 years.
“It’s just part of what we do here,” Dixon told The Bellingham Herald this week. “It’s a destination.”
Dixon recalled helping her parents decorate when they moved into the mobile home park in 1980.
But the park-wide tradition started in Christmas 1995, or perhaps earlier, according to other homeowners and previous stories in The Bellingham Herald.
Whatever the exact date, Whatcom County residents who were themselves children when they first saw the decorations are returning with their own children to keep the tradition going.
Many of the estate residents begin decorating after Halloween and keep doing so through November, putting items out a bit at a time. The lights go on Dec. 1.
“It’s not something that happens overnight, that’s for sure,” Dixon said. “It just takes time.”
There are a lot of lights to put up, as well as Santas, reindeer and crèches. Elves, presents, candy cane, teddy bears, ornaments and toy soldiers take time, too.
As does assembling a rocking horse and a carriage, with a horse, that Cinderella would love. You’ll find them in Dixon’s yard.
James Street Estates is reserved for those 55 years and older, so some of the residents need help putting up their decorations.
In the last couple of years, that assistance has come by way of volunteers from nearby Baker Creek Bible Church, according to Dixon.
“We are grateful, very grateful,” Dixon said. “It’s kind of a neighborhood thing to do. People are just great.”
As for why she keeps decorating year after year, and why she thinks other estate residents do: “It’s the laughter of the children and the excitement that you hear in their voices.
“Even inside, I can hear them at night — the laughter and the ‘oh look,’ ” Dixon said.
To find the display, drive to James Street Estates at 3802 James St. Road, north of Sunset Square.
The display lights up around 4:30 p.m. and stays on until 10 p.m.
Motorists are asked to use their running lights as they tour the holiday light show.
