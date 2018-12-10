It’s snowing again in the mountains, and here’s when the Mt. Baker Ski Area could open

There’s good news in the forecast for winter sports fans who’ve been itching to get on the slopes.
With heavy snowfall in the mountains on the way this week, officials at the Mt. Baker Ski Area indicate a midweek opening is possible.
“It’s about to get real,” the ski area tweeted Sunday.
Some snow fell over the weekend, and a winter storm watch is in effect for Monday night through Tuesday night.
Meteorologist Mike McFarland at the National Weather Service in Seattle told The Bellingham Herald on Friday that the North Cascades was due for considerable snowfall this week.
“I’d be surprised if people aren’t skiing by next weekend,” McFarland said.
Up to 2 feet of snow is expected near the ski area, located at the 5,000-foot level near the east end of the Mount Baker Highway, according to a tweet from the weather service.
Ski area officials said at their website that additional snow accumulations of up to 3 feet are forecast by Friday.
Conditions at the ski area will be evaluated Tuesday, with plans to open Chairs 1, 2 and 3 from Heather Meadows base area on Wednesday.
Their goal is to be fully operational by Friday at both Heather Meadows and White Salmon.
Autumn snowfall and preseason operations had the ski area expecting a late November opening, but that was delayed by a tropical storm that dumped a torrent of rain on Thanksgiving week, followed by several cold and dry days.
