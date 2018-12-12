Meteors, planets and a comet light up December skies across Whatcom

Several interplanetary visitors will be visible during the Northwest’s long December nights, providing the skies remain clear.
Possibly the most spectacular is the Geminid meteor shower, which peaks in the early morning hours of Dec. 14 — but meteors can be seen with the naked eye now through Dec. 17.
“If you can see the familiar winter constellations Orion and Gemini in the sky, you’ll see some Geminids,” said Jane Houston Jones, an astonomer and spokesperson for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif.
“Expect to see up to 120 meteors per hour from a dark sky location but only after the first quarter moon sets around midnight your local time,” Jones said in a statement.
Jones said Comet 46P/Wirtanen will be easy to see starting December 16, with an estimated naked-eye magnitude of 3 to 7.5.
That’s almost as bright as the stars of the Big Dipper, according to the Harvard University publication International Comet Quarterly.
Find it about a fist’s width or so above the eastern horizon during dusk, NASA said.
It’ll be more spectacular with binoculars or a telescope.
Saturn can be seen near the Moon at sunset from December 8-10, Jones said. Mars tags along with the moon on the nights of December 13-15.
And right now, a waxing moon dances close to Venus in the eastern sky in the early morning hours.
