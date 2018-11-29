In Bellingham, an alternative for those who want to swap holiday shopping for cheer

Tired of the same old holiday shopping rush? Already over the buy, buy, buy retail madness? Want to visit with your neighbors and soak up the good cheer?
Try the eighth annual Abundance Swap set for Tuesday in Bellingham, which borrows from the original swap started in Ashland, Oregon, nearly 17 years ago. The idea is to offer an alternative to holiday shopping this season.
Here’s how it works, according to a news release from organizers of the Bellingham event:
- You bring three to five new or gently used gift-like items to give away. Consider fun, useful, interesting or beautiful items in good shape, organizers said.
- At the event, you will pick the same number of items from those that others bring.
- When you bring your items to the swap, don’t leave them and take off. Stick around. Share stories about the items you brought to those who want them.
- Then take the items you’ve selected home to give as gifts.
Items not chosen for trading must be taken home by their owner.
Still wondering what to bring for the swap?
“Some people gift handmade items like scarves or hats. Anything new with tags on them still or like new or very gently used items,” organizer Jill MacIntyre Witt said in an email interview. “Anything that would make a great holiday gift to give.”
The event is hosted by the Columbia Neighborhood Association.
Doors open 6 p.m. Tuesday at the swap site at St. Paul’s Parish Hall, 2117 Walnut St. in Bellingham. The actual swap is 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Children are encouraged to attend. Those 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
We know. You’re thinking, “What’s an Abundance Swap without sweet treats around the holidays?”
You can bring those as well — to share with others, naturally, as long as they’re the size of finger food.
Questions? Email them to jimmwitt@hotmail.com.
