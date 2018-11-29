Here’s when to expect near-freezing overnight temps and where Whatcom might see snow

It’s going to start feeling more like late fall this weekend, as cold air pushes south from British Columbia, meteorologists said.
“You’re probably not going to be too far off normal, but it will seem colder,” said Danny Mercer at the National Weather Service in Seattle.
That’s because November temperatures are averaging 4 degrees above normal, with daytime highs of 50 degrees or warmer, according to weather service records.
Forecasts are calling for cool and showery weather through Saturday morning, with high temperatures in the mid-40s and lows in the low 30s.
Clear skies are forecast for Sunday and into next week, with daytime temperatures hovering around 40 and overnight temperatures in the low 30s, Mercer said.
Long-range forecasts at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center see a strong chance of cold and dry weather through next week.
“Highs will probably struggle to reach 40 degrees in some lowland places,” the weather service website said in its Wednesday forecast.
But Mercer said Whatcom County residents shouldn’t get their hopes up for snow, although the North Cascades is likely to see some white stuff.
“This weekend’s got a big question mark on it,” Mercer said. “It doesn’t look like we’ll see the moisture lining up with the cold air,” he said.
Nevertheless, snow levels could drop as low as 1,000 feet and the Cascades could see some accumulations, he said.
That would be good news for the Mt. Baker Ski Area, which had been building a good snow base and had hoped to open soon — until a Pineapple Express storm dumped several inches of rain Sunday through Tuesday.
“The storm came in strong and warm on Monday and unfortunately did a number on our snowpack — and not in a good way,” the ski area said Wednesday at its website. “We need another good storm with a good hit of snow to be able to open, so we will see how much snow we get over the next few days.”
Snow showers are forecast daily through Saturday near the ski area.
