Heading to Canada for the holidays? Your return trip soon could get a bit easier

Going to Vancouver, B.C., to take in a Canucks game or an evening concert should soon get a bit easier — or at least returning home to Whatcom County will.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced a Christmas present for travelers, as effective Dec. 23 it will extend the hours of operation three hours for the dedicated NEXUS-only southbound lane at the Peace Arch Port of Entry in Blaine. After the change, the lane will be open from 6 a.m. to midnight seven days a week, according to a press release on the change.
The move will mean that NEXUS lanes at the border crossing will be open until midnight in both directions, according to exbordercrossing.com. The southbound lane currently is only open until 9 p.m.
The NEXUS program allows pre-screened, low-risk travelers to cross between the U.S. and Canada quickly at designated air, land and marine locations. Approved applicants must be approved by both countries and, once they are, receive RFID identification cards to expedite their crossings.
“Extending the hours of operation of the NEXUS lane at the Peace Arch Port of Entry allows CBP to further facilitate approved Trusted Travelers and utilize our resources more effectively to protect the homeland,” Area Port Director Kenneth L. Williams said in the release. “We encourage everyone to consider taking advantage of this program to expedite your border processing.”
