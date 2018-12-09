From pooch portraits to hot sauce, here are 5 jolly Whatcom gift ideas

If you’re looking for holiday gifts that reflect our special corner of the world — and the talented people who live here and make stuff for the rest of us — there are plenty of choices.
Here are just a few of our favorite things from Whatcom County.
There are plenty of crafters and artists, as well as food and drink producers, to choose from if you want to shop local this holiday season. You can find a bunch of them online at sustainableconnections.org.
Or go to the Holiday Festival of the Arts in the former Public Market space 1530 Cornwall Ave. in Bellingham; the Bellingham Farmers Market on Saturdays; and the Pacific Arts Market, 1125 E. Sunset Drive, Suite 115 in Bellingham.
Spirits of Whatcom
You love their apples, but did you know BelleWood Acres also turns the apples it grows into vodka, brandy, gin and liqueur?
It does, via BelleWood Distilling. The orchard north of Bellingham said it is the first true “farm to glass” distillery.
You can taste for yourself — honeycrisp vodka, anyone? — in a tasting room at BelleWood’s store and cafe at 6140 Guide Meridian. Prices for most of the spirits are in the $40 to $44 range.
While you’re there, pick up a container of BelleWood’s honey-roasted peanut butter as a gift for that relative who lives in another state but always asks for it.
Details: Bellewoodfarms.com
Ho ho hot sauce
If you’ve got someone who loves hot sauce on your nice — or even naughty — list, pick up a bottle of Hosa, which is made in Bellingham.
The hot sauce company has been around for about a year.
We’ll let co-owner Brent Cole tell you the rest.
You might recognize Cole as the owner of local publications What’s Up! Magazine and Grow Northwest.
“Our flagship sauce, The Standard, includes habanero, serrano, yellow, Anaheim and Fresno chilis that have been fermented for six weeks with salt and sugar, then cooked with vinegar,” Cole said in an email.
“We also have seasonal releases, which includes our holiday release, Red Giant. All of our hot sauces don’t have added ingredients — just salt, sugar, peppers and vinegar — though Red Giant doesn’t have any added sugar so the taste of the peppers really shine through.”
Cole said his sauces aren’t “overwhelmingly hot,” which was a good description for The Standard — pleasantly piquant and vinegary. Your taste buds will enjoy a zingy slow burn.
We bought our bottle of The Standard from the Community Food Co-Op, 1220 N. Forest St. in Bellingham, for $9.99.
Details, including where else to buy: Hosasauce.com
We’ve got game
What’s not to love about a Bellingham-themed Monopoly game?
Bellinghamopoly features board spaces sponsored by area businesses, events and parks.
The game pieces also have a local flair — a Woods Coffee cup, a book from Village Books, a Viking helmet from Western Washington University, a Haggen shopping cart and the Mount Baker Theatre tower.
Instead of railroad properties found in the original Monopoly, the Bellingham version has Port of Bellingham properties and replaces Boardwalk with WWU.
You’ll find the game in a number of locations in Bellingham, including Paper Dreams and Village Books in Fairhaven; Woods Coffee shops, Haggen, Whatcom Museum and Launching Success.
The cost is $29.99. Proceeds will benefit the Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce, which is a nonprofit.
Puppy love
Bellingham artist Laura Bergsma is tapping into dog-crazy Whatcom County with her “panting portraits.”
You can’t help but smile when looking at the playful and retro pieces.
We’re not sure if some of the titles will make you groan — “Pug Boat” and “Cream Cheese Beagle” among them. But we’re guessing the dog lover on your list will like these pooch portraits all the same.
Find the canvas pieces for $65 each at the Holiday Festival of the Arts in the former Public Market space 1530 Cornwall Ave. in Bellingham.
Details: Pantingportraits.com
Coffee cozy
Ever try to keep the coffee in your French press hot between cups of coffee? Ever wonder why teapots have tea cozies but a French press has to be wrapped in whatever kitchen towel you have in a vain attempt to keep your coffee from turning lukewarm?
Fret no more.
You, and the French press-loving person on your gift list, will be able to keep your morning manna warm with a cozy made by Jumped Up Stitcher out of Bellingham.
You can find one for $30 at the Holiday Festival of the Arts in the former Public Market space 1530 Cornwall Ave. in Bellingham.
Details: etsy.com/people/jumpedupstitcher
