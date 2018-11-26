Flood threat follows high wind warning across western Whatcom

A warm, wet and windy storm sweeping into Western Washington from the South Pacific means strong winds and heavy rain Monday and Tuesday.
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Seattle issued both a high wind warning and a flood watch for the lowlands of Whatcom County.
It’s a classic Pineapple Express storm, the weather service said at its website.
Sustained winds of 205 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph were forecast starting noon Monday and ending about 4 a.m. Tuesday.
A gale warning was in effect through Monday night for coastal waters of the Salish Sea.
Power outages are likely because this is the first major windstorm of fall, the weather service said.
Monday’s storm is also bringing heavy rainfall to the western slopes of the North Cascades, prompting a flood watch for the Nooksack River.
Because the storm is laden with warm moisture, mountain snow levels will rise to around 8,000 feet and rain will fall directly into the Nooksack River system.
