Extend-a-Hand donations help with Whatcom families’ emergency housing, medical needs

Community members generously donated $40,630 to Extend-a-Hand last holiday season, helping Whatcom County families avoid eviction and keep up with medications and care. We’re hoping you’ll give generously again this year.
The Bellingham Herald covers administrative costs up to $50,000 in donations, so gifts directly support people assisted at Unity Care NW and the Opportunity Council.
Donations are tax-deductible and donors through Jan. 2, 2019, will be recognized in The Herald. You can mail donations to Extend-a-Hand, c/o Opportunity Council, P.O. Box 2134, Bellingham, WA 98227, or drop off donations at the Opportunity Council, 1111 Cornwall Ave. Credit card donations are accepted, call Kaitlyn Miller at 360-734-5121, ext. 333, for information.
