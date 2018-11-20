With fog an issue in Seattle, Bellingham airport is busy with unexpected visitors

With fog covering Seattle like a blanket Tuesday morning, Bellingham airport received plenty of unexpected visitors during one of the busiest travel days of the year.
The fog was so thick in Seattle that it caused delays early Tuesday morning at Seattle-Tacoma airport, according to the airport’s Twitter account. Planes going into Seattle were diverted to other airports, including Bellingham, said Sunil Harman, the Port of Bellingham’s aviation director, in an email. Several Alaska Airlines jets originally destined for Seattle were parked at all the available Bellingham gates and on the taxiway to refuel on Tuesday morning.
Flights between Bellingham and Seattle were also impacted. The 9:43 a.m. Alaska Airlines flight coming in from Seattle was canceled, Harman said.
This is one of the busiest days of the year for travel as people head out for a long Thanksgiving holiday.
This story will be updated.
