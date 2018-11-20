Nearly a year ago, protesters asked for a tent city. This is how Bellingham responds.

The city is moving toward allowing up to 40 people who are homeless to temporarily camp in part of a parking lot at City Hall during the coldest parts of this coming winter.
Called Winter Haven, the tent encampment is a pilot project that would be managed by the nonprofit HomesNOW!
The homeless advocacy group wants to provide a place to put up to 20 tents in the parking lot at 210 Lottie St., which is owned by the city of Bellingham, from December until the end of February. The city also would bring power and water to the site, the Bellingham City Council was told Monday afternoon.
HomesNOW!, which has been talking to city staff, is expected to put in its application Tuesday for Winter Haven. It has been trying to get such a pilot going in Bellingham for months, and Peterson has at times butted heads with the city over the effort.
“If I cry, I’m sorry,” he told the City Council on Monday. “It’s been a long, hard fight to get here.”
Rick Sepler, Bellingham Planning and Community Development director, will be the person with power to OK the project for the city under new rules for temporary homeless encampments previously approved by the City Council.
Still, the City Council voted unanimously on Monday to state its support for the proposal, even though Bellingham officials made it clear that the project was a stop-gap measure.
“This isn’t housing. It’s safe camping. It’s important. We need to have safe camping in our community,” City Council member Dan Hammill said.
Mayor Kelli Linville made it clear that the tent encampment wasn’t a permanent shelter for the homeless that the city has been trying, for years, to find a location for.
“This is not that shelter,” Linville said to the City Council. “This is a temporary shelter that allows people to come out of the cold. It will be in a location that I believe will be the least impactful to all residents.”
A temporary tent city was one of the primary request made by homeless protesters who camped out in front of Bellingham City Hall for 18 days in December 2017. HomesNOW! organized that event to bring attention to homelessness.
If approved, Winter Haven must follow public health and safety rules required by the city.
As laid out by HomesNOW! on its website and as discussed before the City Council on Monday, Winter Haven requirements and measures would include:
- A ban on drug or alcohol use for people living there.
- A 6-foot chain link fence around the camp to control access.
- 24/7 surveillance, as requested by HomesNow!, and round-the-clock staffing.
- Providing Bellingham Police with a list of residents, including full name and date of birth. Police would check prospective residents for active warrants and against the sex offender registry.
Peterson said six churches have agreed to provide food to those living in the encampment.
HomesNOW! estimated that running the camp for three months would cost $11,000, and Peterson told the City Council on Monday that the full amount has been raised.
