Smoking thought to be cause in Kendall apartment fire early Thursday

A Maple Falls woman was uninjured, but her apartment was a complete loss due to a Thursday morning blaze that fire crews believe started as the result of a smoking accident.
Whatcom County Fire District 14 responded at 5:30 a.m. to the 7900 block of Apache Drive and found a 12 foot-by-15 foot, metal-clad outside structure that had been converted into an apartment, District 14 Chief Jerry Debruin told The Bellingham Herald Thursday in an interview.
“The woman who lived there was smoking, and that’s what we think started it,” Debruin said.
“She came up to the main house and said, ‘I think my place is on fire.’ It was fully involved by the time we got there.”
