Popular Alaska tourism train in need of renovation makes stop in Bellingham

A popular Alaska tourism train has made its way down to Bellingham for some rest and rehabilitation this winter.
About 13 vintage passenger coaches and engines were unloaded Wednesday from a barge on the Whatcom Creek Waterway to The Landings at Colony Wharf.
The train cars will be loaded onto trucks and taken to Sedro-Woolley, where Hamilton Construction will retrofit and refurbish them, said Rieker Sternhagen, general manager of The Landings, in an interview.
Sternhagen said the train passenger cars and engines came from Skagway, where the White Pass Railroad Summit Excursion & Train Tour is offered for visitors. The tour takes visitors up to the summit of White Pass, passing Bridal Veil Falls and Dead Horse Gulch along the way, according to the Alaska Shore Excursions website.
After being refurbished, the passenger coaches and engines are expected to be back in Bellingham sometime in March, when they will be put on a barge and shipped back to Skagway, Sternhagen said.
