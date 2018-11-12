Bellingham man seriously injured after he was hit while crossing the street

A 62-year-old Bellingham man was seriously injured Nov. 8 after he was hit by a car in the Cordata neighborhood.
Around 5:30 p.m. last Thursday, the man attempted to cross the 4600 block of Cordata Parkway in between two street lights, according to emails from Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy. He was not in a crosswalk.
A 20-year-old driver heading south on Cordata didn’t see the man and hit him, Murphy said. The driver stopped, called 911 and helped the man.
The man, who was not identified by police, was taken to St. Joseph’s hospital, but was later transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle due to the extent of his injuries, Murphy said.
A current update on the man’s condition was not immediately available.
Murphy said an investigation into the accident revealed no drugs, alcohol or fault on the part of the driver.
