Two-alarm fire damages this Bellingham marine manufacturer

A two-alarm fire early Saturday heavily damaged the north Bellingham location of Blue Sea Systems, which makes electrical parts for boats.
No injuries were reported and the cause was under investigation, Bellingham Fire said in a tweet from the scene.
Value of the loss was unknown.
Firefighters were dispatched at 2:02 a.m. Saturday to the building at 425 Sequoia Drive in the Cordata area and found smoke and fire from the roof, according to photos tweeted from the scene.
More than 20 firefighters battled the fire from the outside, pouring large amounts of water from at least two aerial ladder trucks.
Most of the fire was out by 5 a.m., Bellingham Fire tweeted.
Fire officials weren’t immediately available for comment Monday because of the Veterans Day holiday.
According to the smartphone app Pulse Point, which posts information about fire calls, a ladder truck from North Whatcom Fire and Rescue was dispatched to assist.
Google Earth imaging shows Blue Sea occupies a concrete tilt-up building with offices and roll-up doors.
Appraised value of the building was $296,912 for the 2017-2018 tax year, according to the Whatcom County Assessor’s Office.
This story will be updated.
