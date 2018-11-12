Honoring veterans across Whatcom County

Veterans Day and the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I were marked Sunday at Bayview Cemetery as Bellingham Boy Scout Troop 4019 held its annual Veterans Day flag and wreath-laying ceremony.
Elsewhere in Whatcom County people paid tribute to U.S. veterans at ceremonies held by American Legion Kulshan Post 154 and the city of Ferndale, Bellingham’s Veterans for Peace and The International Peace Arch Association.
Today, the Albert J. Hamilton American Legion Post No. 7 and the city of Bellingham are sponsoring a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. at City Hall, 210 Lottie St. The event includes performances by singer Sonia Alexis the Bellingham Community Band and the Bellingham Pipe Band. There will be a flag ceremony and a closing gun salute.
