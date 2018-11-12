Boy Scout Troop 4019 member Zarek Naf, 15, left, and Carla Serrat, 15, of Badalona, Spain, ready to raise the U.S. flag during the Veteran’s Day service at Bayview Cemetery on Sunday, in Bellingham. Troop 4019 cleaned the headstones of military members prior to the service. Serrat is a foreign exchange student living in Bellingham.
Boy Scout Troop 4019 member Zarek Naf, 15, left, and Carla Serrat, 15, of Badalona, Spain, ready to raise the U.S. flag during the Veteran’s Day service at Bayview Cemetery on Sunday, in Bellingham. Troop 4019 cleaned the headstones of military members prior to the service. Serrat is a foreign exchange student living in Bellingham. Paul Conrad For The Bellingham Herald
Boy Scout Troop 4019 member Zarek Naf, 15, left, and Carla Serrat, 15, of Badalona, Spain, ready to raise the U.S. flag during the Veteran’s Day service at Bayview Cemetery on Sunday, in Bellingham. Troop 4019 cleaned the headstones of military members prior to the service. Serrat is a foreign exchange student living in Bellingham. Paul Conrad For The Bellingham Herald

Local

Honoring veterans across Whatcom County

Bellingham Herald Staff

November 12, 2018 05:00 AM

Veterans Day and the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I were marked Sunday at Bayview Cemetery as Bellingham Boy Scout Troop 4019 held its annual Veterans Day flag and wreath-laying ceremony.

Elsewhere in Whatcom County people paid tribute to U.S. veterans at ceremonies held by American Legion Kulshan Post 154 and the city of Ferndale, Bellingham’s Veterans for Peace and The International Peace Arch Association.

Today, the Albert J. Hamilton American Legion Post No. 7 and the city of Bellingham are sponsoring a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. at City Hall, 210 Lottie St. The event includes performances by singer Sonia Alexis the Bellingham Community Band and the Bellingham Pipe Band. There will be a flag ceremony and a closing gun salute.

  Comments  