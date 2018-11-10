This is why Veterans Day has added significance this year, a century after this war ended

Events across Whatcom County will pay tribute to all U.S. veterans this weekend, including on Veterans Day, which falls on Sunday, Nov. 11, this year.





Ceremonies this year take on added significance with the 100-year anniversary of Armistice Day, which marked the end of World War I.

Veterans Day began as “Armistice Day” on Nov. 11, 1919, according to history.com. That marked the first anniversary of the end of World War I.

These events are free unless otherwise noted.

Bayview Cemetery

Bellingham Boy Scout Troop 4019 will have its annual Veterans Day flag and wreath-laying ceremony beginning 11 a.m. Sunday at 1420 Woburn St. It will be at the Memorial Wall.

At 8 a.m., there will be a work detail to clean the headstones of fallen soldiers.

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts of Troop and Pack 4019, local Girl Scouts, foreign exchange students from local Rotary Clubs, members of local Posts 7 and 86 of The American Legion Riders Motorcycle Club, and Veterans of Foreign Wars will be in attendance.

Bellingham City Hall

Albert J. Hamilton American Legion Post No. 7 and the City of Bellingham are sponsoring a Veterans Day ceremony.

The event begins 11 a.m. Monday at Bellingham City Hall, 210 Lottie St. Doors open at 10 a.m.

Post 7 Commander Rick Sucee is the master of ceremonies. Chuck Whitmore, retired Episcopal priest and decorated Vietnam Army veteran, is the keynote speaker.

The event includes performances by singer Sonia Alexis the Bellingham Community Band and the Bellingham Pipe Band. There will be a flag ceremony and a closing gun salute.

Bellingham

Bellingham’s Veterans for Peace will stand in solemn commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, organizers said.

The event is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday across the street Church of the Assumption, 2116 Cornwall Ave., in Bellingham.

Ferndale

American Legion Kulshan Post 154 and the City of Ferndale will host a Veterans Day ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday at Pioneer Pavilion Community Center, 2007 Cherry St.

The ceremony will commemorate the end of World War I and the 100th anniversary of the formation of the American Legion. It will include a reading of “In Flanders Fields.” Whatcom Gold Star families will be in attendance.

After the ceremony, refreshments will be provided courtesy of Haggen, and the Veterans Museum in Pioneer Park will be open for visitors.

Peace Arch Park

The “Bells of Peace” and “Poppies for Peace” commemoration of the Armistice Centennial is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Peace Arch State Park, 19 A St. in Blaine.

The International Peace Arch Association is organizing the event, which will pay tribute to Americans and Canadians who served in World War I as well as those who died.

Events include: