Drunken driver crossed center line and hit motorcyclist, state patrol says

A Bellingham woman was arrested late Thursday afternoon after a crash that seriously injured a Blaine motorcyclist.
Johnathan R. McCoy, 30, went by ambulance to St. Joseph hospital, where he was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center after the 5:43 p.m. crash north of Ferndale, according to a Washington State Patrol press release.
The extent of his injuries wasn’t immediately known.
Larrissa S. Barber, 24, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault and felony driving under the influence, the state patrol report said.
She was taken to St. Joseph hospital for medical examination, then booked into Whatcom County Jail.
Jail records showed that she remained in custody Friday morning.
Troopers said Barber was southbound on Vista Drive at Fox Road when she crossed the center line and hit McCoy head-on in the northbound lane.
Barber’s 2013 Ford Focus hurtled down an embankment on the northbound side of the road, the report said.
McCoy’s 1993 Kawasaki came to rest on the northbound shoulder.
