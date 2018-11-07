Guide Meridian resident re-enters burning house to rescue ferrets

A resident in a Guide Meridian home north of Bellingham suffered minor smoke inhalation Wednesday morning when they ran back into their burning home to rescue some ferrets.
Two fire engines from North Whatcom Fire and Rescue and one each from the Lynden Fire Department and Whatcom County Fire District 7 responded at 7:24 a.m. to a structure fire at 5731 Guide Meridian — a two story residential home just north of Axton Road.
Crews arrived to find a front interior room involved with fire, North Whatcom Fire Chief William Pernett told The Bellingham Herald Wednesday in an email, with flames extending out a window and up into the eaves of the home.
“Fire crews aggressively fought the fire from inside the home,” Pernett told The Herald. “A resident went back inside to rescue ferrets before the fire department arrival, was successful, but received some smoke inhalation.”
Crews had to pull the ceiling down to extinguish flames that ignited in the attic, Pernett said, and there was extensive fire damage to the front room, eves and attic over the front room and smoke damage throughout the rest of the home. Crews were able to salvage some personal belongings, though there was no estimate on total damages.
Two residents were home at the time of the fire, and the one who ran back in was treated for minor smoke inhalation at the scene.
“Of course from a safety point of view, we always discourage people from re-entering a burning building,” Pernett said. “This is very dangerous.”
The Whatcom County fire investigator is looking into the cause.
