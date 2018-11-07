Heading south this weekend? Be aware of night lane closures on Interstate 5

A significant Interstate 5 closure is taking place Saturday night in Marysville.
Construction crews will start closing lanes in both directions of I-5 at the 116th Street Northeast interchange at 7 p.m. on Nov. 10 and will begin reopening them at 6 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 11, according to a news release from the Washington State Department of Transportation. All I-5 lanes will be closed between 12:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Sunday.
The closure is needed so crews can safely test water and sewer pipes on the underside of the 116th Street overpass, according to the news release. The work is part of a new interchange that is nearly completed in that area.
Detours will be in place during the closure. When all lanes of I-5 are closed, drivers will be directed onto local streets.
Those driving through the area during the closure should allow for extra travel time. One way to plan ahead is checking the WSDOT cameras before hitting the road.
