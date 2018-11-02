National Weather Service issues flood warning for South Fork of Nooksack River

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a flood warning through Friday morning for the South Fork of the Nooksack River at the Saxon Bridge.
“Heavy rain in the North Cascades Thursday and early Friday morning will cause flooding on the South Fork of the Nooksack River at Saxon Bridge into Friday afternoon,” the alert said.
As of 6 a.m., the U.S. Geological Survey river gauge at Saxon Bridge was reporting a height of 7.60 feet — slightly higher than the threshold of 7 feet.
The Nooksack River gauge at North Cedarville near Nugents Corner also was slightly above the threshold of 145.5 feet, registering 145.57 feet.
A social media report by Whatcom Breaking News stated that water was about a foot over the roadway at Ferndale Road and Marine Drive, west of Bellingham.
Whatcom County Public Works has closed several roads in the Ferndale area and the South Fork Valley because of minor flooding, according to its website.
A full list of road closures is online.
Whatcom County 911 is also reporting that there is water over the road on the north end of Goodwin Road near Everson and at the Paradise Road-Barrett Road intersection. Also, a tree is reported down and blocking Heady Road at South Pass Road and power pole down and blocking Gillies Road at at Alm Road.
The National Weather Service earlier issued a Flood Watch until 3 p.m. Friday for the Nooksack, Skagit, Stillaguamish and Snoqualmie rivers, saying that rivers are rising through Friday morning and could crest near or above flood stage in response to heavy rain last night.
According to a Weather Service tweet, Thursday night’s heavier rains have moved through the area, and off-and-on showers are expected in the region Friday along the coast and in the mountains.
This story will be updated.
