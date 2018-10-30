Here’s why your windows may rattle this evening in Whatcom County

Strong gusts might rattle the windows tonight around Whatcom County, but it probably won’t do more than shake the remaining leaves off trees, weather forecasters said.
An overnight gale warning was issued for waters of the Puget Sound region, including the San Juan Islands, but meteorologists said inland residents should see winds of mostly around 10 mph.
“It might be a little breezy on land,” said Courtney Obergfell with the National Weather Service in Seattle. “We could see some gusts around 20 mph.”
On the Salish Sea, however, winds of 25 to 35 knots are likely from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to an email from Lynn Sterbenz, emergency manager for the city of Bellingham.
Sterbenz said coastal Whatcom County shouldn’t see tidal effects from the high winds, because of an overnight ebb.
“There may be some overspray on roads and drivers should be cautious along low-lying coastal roads for both overspray and debris,” Sterbenz said in a statement.
