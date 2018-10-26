They were able to escape, but their home’s a total loss

A Ferndale family has been displaced after their mobile home and two vehicles burned early Friday morning.
Minutes before 6:45 a.m., Whatcom County District 7 received a call for a fully involved mobile home fire in the 1900 block of Trigg Road, Division Chief Ben Boyko said in an interview with The Bellingham Herald.
An adult woman and three juveniles were able to escape, Boyko said. The woman and one child were later taken to St. Joseph hospital for possible smoke inhalation, Boyko said.
The fire spread to three vehicles, two of which were determined total losses. The initial fire crew that arrived on scene was able to knock the fire down and keep it from spreading to nearby residences, Boyko said. The three crews fighting the fire were on scene for roughly two hours.
The family’s mobile home was determined a total loss. The Red Cross was expected to be in touch with them to help with displacement, Boyko said.
The fire was likely started by an electric space heater, Will Anderson with the Whatcom County Fire Marshal’s office said. Damage estimates for the home and vehicles is roughly $50,000, Anderson said.
Space heaters should have a 3-foot clearance from any combustible material and shouldn’t be left unattended or plugged in while sleeping, Anderson said.
