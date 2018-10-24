Here’s what caused the backup on Sunset Drive in Bellingham

All lanes are now open after a collision blocked the eastbound lanes of East Sunset Drive near Hannegan Road Wednesday afternoon.
The crash was reported around 1:27 p.m. in an eastbound lane just east of Hannegan, according to a Washington State Patrol press release.
A cement truck and passenger vehicle were involved, according to Heather Axtman of the State Patrol.
That part of Sunset also is known as the Mount Baker Highway, or State Route 542.
Fire and medical aid were on scene, along with the State Patrol.
No additional information was available.
