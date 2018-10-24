You can’t do anything about the rain, but here’s how you can help prevent flooding

With heavy rain due Thursday, Bellingham officials are asking residents to make sure their curbside storm drains are clear.
“As common courtesy and to ensure compliance with city code, Bellingham residents need to keep their sidewalks clear of leaves and make sure leaves and yard debris do not enter ditches or block storm drains,” the city said on its website.
October has been unseasonably warm and dry, according to National Weather Service records, but a series of storms starting Thursday could bring an inch or more of rain by the weekend.
Wet roads can be slick when covered with fall leaves, according to the emergency preparedness page at the Fairfax County (Va.) website.
“Wet leaves on the roads can often be as dangerous as snow and ice, make braking, steering and stopping difficult,” the website said.
Clogged drains can cause flooding, which also creates a driving hazard.
Bellingham officials are asking residents to avoid sweeping, raking or blowing leaves into streets and to clear storm drains if it’s safe to do so.
For help with a clogged drain, contact Public Works Operations at 360-778-7900.
Leaves can be bagged for disposal, placed in a curbside FoodPlus container for pickup, or put into home compost.
