Hiker rescued after spending night on mountain near Ross Lake

A stranded hiker was rescued Saturday afternoon from a mountain southeast of Ross Lake, according to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
A 62-year-old man went for a day hike Friday, but “ran into trouble,” and was forced to stay overnight on Jack Mountain, according to the release. The hiker was able to send his latitude and longitude to his wife before his phone died, the release said.
The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office requested a search-and-rescue operation, and CBP agents from the Bellingham Air and Marine Branch were sent Saturday afternoon in a CBP helicopter to the man’s last known location. He was found minutes after the search began.
The man, whose name was not released. was given food and water and reunited with family, the release stated.
The U.S. National Park Service and U.S. Navy Whidbey Island Search and Rescue also assisted with rescuing the hiker.
The Bellingham Air and Marine Branch has participated in three rescues within the state this year and sent a helicopter to help during Hurricane Florence, according to the release.
