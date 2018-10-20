Last flu season was deadly. Did you get a shot to protect yourself for this one?

Months out from the nation’s deadliest flu season in decades, public health officials are urging people to get their flu shot, including in Whatcom County where the flu already is making people ill.
“It’s starting,” said Cindy Hollinsworth, Communicable Disease manager for the Whatcom County Health Department.
About 80,000 people in the U.S. died from the illness and its complications last flu season, Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told the Associated Press in September.
Influenza has not been that deadly since at least since the mid-1970s, the AP reported.
There were an estimated 900,000 hospitalizations last winter, which the CDC called “record-breaking.”
In Washington state, 296 people died from influenza-related conditions, according to the Washington state Department of Health.
The state agency said thousands more were hospitalized.
In Whatcom County, seven people died from influenza-related conditions last flu season.
Flu activity in the U.S. is low so far this fall, though two lab-confirmed cases were reported this past week in Whatcom County.
Last season, flu-like illnesses in the U.S. began to increase in November.
Outbreaks can occur as early as October and can last as late as May, although flu usually peaks between December and February, the CDC said.
Now is the time to protect yourself by getting an influenza vaccine, public health officials said.
“It’s that time of year again,” Hollinsworth said. “We should be getting it to protect ourselves and each other.”
The vaccine’s effectiveness varies from year to year, but public health officials said it still offers the best protection.
Certain groups of people — young children, pregnant women, those with chronic health conditions as well as people 65 years and older — are at higher risk for complications from the flu. While public health officials urge those groups to get the flu shot, they said that anyone can contract the illness, including those who are healthy and young.
“Last year was one of the most severe flu seasons on record for Washington, and data just released shows only 61 percent of Washington children and teens were vaccinated. It’s important for us to protect each other this year,” Dr. Kathy Lofy, state health officer, said in a release.
So far this season, one child has died from the flu. A total of 183 died last flu season, according to the CDC.
And in case you were wondering, you can’t get the flu from the flu shot.
“Flu shots are made with inactivated (weakened) versions of the influenza virus so they stimulate the body to produce illness fighting antibodies without causing infections,” Hollinsworth explained.
“The flu shot will not give you the flu, but you may experience mild symptoms such as body aches and low-grade fever associated with the flu as your body builds its immune response.”
Flu symptoms
Don’t know whether you have a cold or the flu? One difference between the two is that flu symptoms will hit you quickly, while cold symptoms come on gradually. Other signs you have the flu include:
- Fever, or feeling feverish or chills. However, not everyone with the flu gets a fever.
- Cough
- Sore throat
- Runny or stuffy nose
- Muscle or body aches
- Headaches
- Fatigue
- Vomiting and diarrhea, although this is more common in children than adults
You may feel some or all of the symptoms.
Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Prevent the flu’s spread
Get vaccinated: It’s the best protection against the flu. The vaccine is recommended for those 6 months and older and especially for those at higher risk of complications from flu because of age or medical conditions. Pregnant women should be vaccinated, as they are at higher risk of complications, and the transfer of antibodies to the fetus helps protect them as infants. It takes about two weeks after vaccination to reach full strength.
Find the vaccine: Call your doctor or pharmacy, or go online to cdc.gov/flu and enter your zip code in “Flu Vaccine Finder” on the lower right of the website.
Other steps: Wash your hands often with soap and warm water. Avoid touching your face and eyes. Cover your mouth and nose when you cough. Stay home from work and school if you are sick. Stay away from those who are ill.
Source: Whatcom County Health Department
