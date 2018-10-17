You’re not imagining it. Bellingham warmed up to a record high.

Bellingham saw a record high temperature for the second straight day Wednesday as early fall warmth embraces Western Washington.
By 3 p.m. Wednesday, the mercury had hit 69 degrees, breaking the mark of 68 set October 17, 2003, according to National Weather Service measurements taken at Bellingham International Airport.
Tuesday’s high was 71, tying the record high for the date set in 2015, weather service records show.
Highs in the low to mid-60s are expected Thursday and for the next several days — temperatures that are still above normal for October, but not in record territory.
No rain is in sight until Tuesday.
Rainfall for October is running far below average, with only .67 inches in a month that averages 3.68 inches.
