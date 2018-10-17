Boulevard Park was busy Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 17, as residents enjoyed a record-setting day of sunshine. Bellingham’s high temperature hit 69 degrees, breaking a mark set in 2003, according to the National Weather Service.
Boulevard Park was busy Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 17, as residents enjoyed a record-setting day of sunshine. Bellingham’s high temperature hit 69 degrees, breaking a mark set in 2003, according to the National Weather Service. Kie Relyea kie.relyea@bellinghamherald.com
Boulevard Park was busy Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 17, as residents enjoyed a record-setting day of sunshine. Bellingham’s high temperature hit 69 degrees, breaking a mark set in 2003, according to the National Weather Service. Kie Relyea kie.relyea@bellinghamherald.com

Local

You’re not imagining it. Bellingham warmed up to a record high.

By Robert Mittendorf

rmittendorf@bhamherald.com

October 17, 2018 04:48 PM

Bellingham saw a record high temperature for the second straight day Wednesday as early fall warmth embraces Western Washington.

By 3 p.m. Wednesday, the mercury had hit 69 degrees, breaking the mark of 68 set October 17, 2003, according to National Weather Service measurements taken at Bellingham International Airport.

Tuesday’s high was 71, tying the record high for the date set in 2015, weather service records show.

Highs in the low to mid-60s are expected Thursday and for the next several days — temperatures that are still above normal for October, but not in record territory.

No rain is in sight until Tuesday.

Rainfall for October is running far below average, with only .67 inches in a month that averages 3.68 inches.

People enjoy the sunset in Boulevard Park on Wednesday, Sept. 5, in Bellingham.

By

Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty

  Comments  