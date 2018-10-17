Yes, that’s the tsunami siren, but no, you don’t need to panic this time around

It’s a tradeoff of living in the Pacific Northwest.

While the moderate temperatures and beautiful scenery, especially when the sun is out like it has been this week, drew many of us to the region and helps keep us here, we all know that tragedy is lurking in the shadows and ready to strike at any time.

That’s what happens when you have the Cascadia Subduction Zone in the neighborhood. You live your life knowing that a major earthquake is going to rattle Western Washington at some point — maybe years in the future, or perhaps even tomorrow.

As a reminder that we need to remain vigilant for the potential of a region-altering event, the Great Washington ShakeOut is scheduled for 10:18 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 18.

According to a Washington Emergency Management Division release on the ShakeOut, the event should serve as a reminder to Western Washington residents to gather enough supplies to carry themselves and loved ones through at least two weeks following a potential earthquake, formulate plans and practice life-safety skills during the ShakeOut.

In addition, coastal communities, including those in Whatcom County, will test their tsunami alert sirens at that time, using the real siren sound, not the Westminster Chimes that typically sound during monthly tests, the release said. NOAA weather radios that are set to receive tsunami alerts also will sound during the ShakeOut.

So, what should you and your family do during the ShakeOut?





The Washington Emergency Management Division hopes that spurs families to action to stock emergency supplies and craft communications, evacuation and reunification plans with their families. You can learn more about earthquake and tsunami hazards in Washington state and how to prepare for them on the ShakeOut website.

ShakeOut organizers also suggest using the event as an opportunity to practice what to do during a real earthquake — stop, drop and hold on.

“Most injuries from earthquakes happen when people don’t know what to do,” Maximilian Dixon, the earthquake program manager for the Washington Emergency Management Division, said in the release. “Unsecured objects that you think of as stable, like bookshelves, ceiling tiles and computer monitors, quickly become dangerous.

“Knowing how to quickly protect yourself as soon as the ground shakes is critical.”

Participants are asked to register for the ShakeOut online, pledging their family, school, business or organization in the drill. According to ShakeOut statistics, 28,335 Whatcom County residents were among the more than 1.2 million in Washington who participated in the 2017 ShakeOut.