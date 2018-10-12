Second Bellingham snowboarder missing since November located in Mt. Baker wilderness

The remains of the second Bellingham snowboarder missing since November in the Mount Baker wilderness was located Wednesday and positively identified according to a Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office release Friday.

The remains of Drew Lenz, 20, were located off Lake Ann Trail northeast of Huntoon Point, according to the release. The cause of death was listed as undetermined by the Whatcom County Medical Examiner’s office.

Efforts to find the remains of Lenz and fellow snowboarder Jacob Amancio, 22, intensified on Sept. 29, after an item belonging to Amancio was found by hikers navigating off a trail in the area. The hikers notified the Sheriff’s Office, and searches focused on Huntoon Point, Swift Creek Drainage and the Lake Anne Trail, the release said.

Amancio’s remains were found Oct. 1 below Kulshan Ridge to the south of Huntoon Point.

Amancio and Lenz were reported missing Nov. 12, after a roommate reported that they were overdue from a snowboarding excursion. Mt. Baker Ski Area executive vice president Gwyn Howat told The Herald in November that the men’s car was found at the Heather Meadows parking area.

It was not known where they were heading, and that, along with winter conditions, made it difficult for search teams to locate them until now.

According to their public Facebook pages, both Amancio and Lenz graduated from Stanwood High, lived in Bellingham and enjoyed adventure sports such as skateboarding and snowboarding. Friends who contacted The Bellingham Herald in November said Amancio and Lenz were knowledgeable about the backcountry.

Earlier search efforts focused on areas around the Mt. Baker Ski Area, the release said, including Table Mountain, Swift Creek, Heather Meadows, Artist Point. Trails in the area were checked numerous times, but no leads or evidence was found until late in September.