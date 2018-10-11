No, you’re not crazy — there actually was a small earthquake near Bellingham Wednesday

No, it wasn’t the kids roughhousing upstairs rather than getting ready for bed or a train rolling through town, there actually was an earthquake near Bellingham Wednesday evening.
A 2.2 quake located approximately 10.4 miles southeast of Bellingham, just south of Lake Whatcom, struck at 9:44 p.m. Wednesday according to a press release from the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake’s report on the USGS website says the epicenter was approximately 11.43 miles deep.
Typically, a 2.2 magnitude earthquake is felt by very few people and only under extremely favorable conditions, according to the USGS. If you actually felt it, the USGS asks you file an online report.
