I-5 at Bow Hill Road reopened after fatal accident investigation

Both northbound lanes of Interstate 5 were blocked Wednesday afternoon just north of Bow Hill Road for a fatal collision involving a tractor-trailer.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman told The Bellingham Herald Wednesday that a fatality was just reported in the crash, which early reports showed involved two passenger cars and the truck. The person who died was believed to have been in one of the passenger cars.
“Additional investigation is ongoing, but the freeway is going to be closed for some time,” Axtman said.
Traffic is able to avoid the blockage by driving through the rest area, Axtman said, who added that more details likely won’t be available until later.
A Washington State Department of Transportation press release noted that all lanes were open at 4:35 p.m.
