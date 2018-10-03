Expect a message from FEMA today, but remember it’s only a test

Hurricane Florence may have interrupted the first scheduled test of the Wireless Emergency Alert system that was scheduled Sept. 20, but expect your phone to be buzzing today.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that it will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alert between 11:18 a.m. and 11:48 a.m. Wednesday, according to a release. The Federal Communication Commission is working in conjunction with FEMA on the test.
All Wireless Emergency Alert-compatible cell phones that are powered on and within range of a cell tower during the test will receive a test message that will read, “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”
More than 100 wireless carriers, including all major companies, participate in the Wireless Emergency Alert, the release said, and cell phone users cannot opt out of the alerts. No charges apply for the alerts. The messages are only available in English at this time, and FCC rules prohibit the message from interrupting an active voice or data session.
According to the release, this is the first test of the Wireless Emergency Alert system, though it is the fourth test of having an Emergency Alert System message distributed to radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers, and wireline video providers.
The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office will be monitoring the test, Deputy Director Division of Emergency Management John Gargett said in an email Tuesday to The Herald.
“In 2019, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office is scheduled to be granted access by FEMA to this system so that we can provide these same types of alerts locally during emergencies that are affecting our community,” Gargett said.
