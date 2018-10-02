Lummi Nation makes a major real estate purchase that’s about its past and future

Lummi Indian Business Council has acquired a significant amount of property that not only reclaims a piece of the nation’s cultural heritage but also provides another amenity for its Silver Reef Hotel Casino Spa.
Lummi Nation announced in a news release that it has purchased Loomis Trail Golf Course south of Blaine. Along with the 18-hole golf course, the purchase includes 180 acres of land, a 16-room hotel, restaurant and conference room.
According to documents filed at the Whatcom County Treasurer’s Office, the purchase price was $3.75 million. The seller was Resort Semiahmoo LLC, a Seattle ownership group that includes Wright Hotels Inc. and operates Semiahmoo Resort.
Lummi officials noted in the news release that the area is the traditional homeland of the Semiahmah people, who, after signing a treaty with the U.S., were forced to move.
“Many of the Semiahmah people moved to the Lummi Reservation and many of the Lummi people today can trace their origins to these villages,” the news release said.
The purchase provides an opportunity for Silver Reef to provide another entertainment option for its customers. Silver Reef is about 13 miles south of the Loomis Trail Golf Course.
Having a golf course is also an opportunity to introduce Lummi members to the game of golf. In the news release, Lummi Chairman Jeremiah Julius noted this will give the Lummi National School golf team a chance to compete on a new home course.
Attempts to reach Lummi officials for further comment were unsuccessful Tuesday. Many of the members are busy with the start of the crabbing season.
