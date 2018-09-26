They were kayaking near Sinclair Island when their boats capsized and sank

A crew from the U.S. Coast Guard Station Bellingham, along with help from a tugboat in the area, rescued two kayakers who had their crafts capsize and sink Tuesday near Sinclair Island, southwest of Lummi Island.
According to a Facebook media post by the Bellingham station, both kayakers’ boats capsized and sank, but they were able to cling onto another tandem kayak that was with them.
Fortunately, according to the post, a tugboat was in the area and was able to assist.
Once the Coast Guard 45-foot response boat arrived on the scene, the crew was able to take the kayakers onboard and treat them for hypothermia, the post said. They were then transported to Orcas Island near Obstruction Pass, where they were met by local emergency medical services.
