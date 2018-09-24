State Patrol believes Bellingham motorcyclist was going too fast on Chuckanut Drive

A 66-year-old Bellingham motorcyclist was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital with injuries he suffered in a motorcycle accident Sunday evening along Chuckanut Drive.
Dana Hiler was riding a Maroon 2011 Harley Davidson Street Glider northbound at 7:45 p.m. near milepost 10, approximately 13 miles south of Bellingham, when the brakes locked up while negotiating a curve, according to a Washington State Patrol report on the crash. The motorcycle left and reentered the roadway, coming to rest on its side.
The State Patrol cited speed as the cause of the crash.
Hiler and his female passenger from California, who was uninjured in the crash, were both wearing helmets.
This story will be updated.
