You heard right — a boat is backing up traffic on I-5 in Bellingham

One southbound lane of Interstate 5 was blocked by a boat just north of the Samish Way exit Friday afternoon, according to a tweet by the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Video on WSDOT’s Twitter account showed traffic using the left lane and shoulder to move around the boat, which was on its side and appeared to still be attached to a trailer that was likely transporting it.
The Washington State Patrol was on the scene, but traffic had already backed up to Iowa Street.
According to Trooper Heather Axtman, the accident involved one vehicle towing a trailer with a boat on it. The trailer jackknifed, leaving the boat and the trailer on their sides.
It was not known if there were any injuries in the crash or how many people were in the pickup, but Axtman said the driver was out of the truck and walking around.
Axtman said a tow truck was in route to the scene, but a crane may be needed to lift the boat and put in on a trailer for transport.
“That, obviously, would mean a much longer time to clean up,” Axtman said.
Axtman said the length and type of the boat was unknown at this time and the cause of the accident is under investigation.
