After decades in downtown Bellingham, the Whatcom Family YMCA might be on the move

After decades downtown, the Whatcom Family YMCA could move to the part of the Civic Athletic Complex that includes the Arne Hanna Aquatic Center in collaboration with the city of Bellingham.
The two are considering “the viability of a new partnership to expand the Arne Hanna Aquatic Center into a new community health and wellness center and headquarters for the YMCA,” according to an announcement on Thursday.
The city and the YMCA have started a six-month study that will include looking at roughly 6 acres of city owned-land off Lakeway Drive.
The study is in the early stages, and a preliminary evaluation is expected by April 2019.
“Part of the study is what type of facility we can put there, and aquatic center needs are part of that,” Melissa Bianconi, recreation manager for the Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department, said in an interview.
“Part of this study is looking at our aquatic needs as a community,” she said. “Do we have enough swimming pools to meet the aquatic needs of the community?”
The city and the YMCA are considering a partnership because both provide recreation. There are other reasons, as well.
“Our community is growing,” Bianconi said. “The YMCA, their facility is aging.”
Bill Ziels, CEO and executive director for the YMCA, couldn’t be reached for comment Thursday.
The nonprofit YMCA considered a number of possible locations in Bellingham and Whatcom County before approaching the city about parts of the Civic Athletic Complex that include the aquatic center, adjacent ballfields known as the Downer Fields and parking lots.
The area is near Interstate 5 and has the potential for expansion, additional parking and renovation of the existing facility, according to a news release.
The YMCA said the site was the best location to develop a modern recreational hub for its members and the broader community.
The city operates the aquatic center at 1114 Potter St.
Located at 1256 North State St., the four-story building that houses the downtown YMCA was built in 1908. It had been the Hotel Henry before the YMCA moved into it in 1942.
It’s assessed at $6.4 million, according to the Whatcom County Assessor’s office.
A new or renovated building would allow the YMCA to serve more people and provide more programs, according to the news release.
As for the existing Y building downtown, the city and the YMCA said that they “recognize that the current facility location represents a significant value for downtown and have committed to work together to explore how it could be best used.”
The YMCA had considered leaving downtown in the early 1990s but decided, then, to stay put.
