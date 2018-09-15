If you tell them where you’ve been, you can earn $10 and help shape transit policy

Over the next few weeks, 47,500 randomly selected Whatcom County residents will receive a postcard that will give them a role in shaping development and transportation plans for the next several years.
And get a $10 gift card for helping.
All you to do is download an app that knows where you’ve gone for a week and asks a few questions about how you got there — whether it was by car, bus, bike or foot.
It will help government track travel behavior and shape policy decisions.
“If (the app) sees you’ve gone somewhere, it will ask you what you just did,” said Lethal Coe, senior planner with the Whatcom Council of Governments, which is conducting the $250,000 study.
“It has a memory,” Coe said. “ You won’t get asked repetitive questions. It evolves with your travel habits. It’s one of the best ways that we can capture data of how people use the transportation system.”
Those who finish the survey will get a gift card to Walmart or Amazon worth at least $10, and possibly more, he said.
Comments