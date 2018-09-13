One injured after pickup reportedly crosses center line, collides with logging truck

A 49-year-old Bellingham man was taken to St. Joseph’s hospital after his pickup truck reportedly crossed the center line and collided with a logging truck Wednesday afternoon east of Bellingham.
Mark C. Isaacson was driving a silver 2003 Dodge Dakota pickup at 3:39 p.m. northbound on Cedarville Road approaching Knight Road, approximately nine miles east of Bellingham, when he crossed the center line, according to a Washington State Patrol release on the incident.
The Dakota struck the logging truck and trailer headed southbound on Cedarville Road, according to the release, and the vehicles came to rest blocking both lanes of the road.
Isaacson, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to the hospital, while the driver of the logging truck was uninjured.
Isaacson was charged with driving with a suspended license and crossing the center lane, according to the release.
This story will be updated.
Comments