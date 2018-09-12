Chuckanut Drive closed for second time in a week after slide near Blanchard Road

We’re not even into the rainy season, yet, but for the second time in a week, Chuckanut Drive has been covered by a slide.

Following last week’s mudslide, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced Wednesday afternoon that State Route 11 — the scenic drive between Whatcom and Skagit counties — has been closed in both directions because of a rock slide that is blocking both lanes at milepost 12 near Blanchard Road.

A press release announced the road will remained closed until at least Thursday because of the risk of unstable rocks on the hillside above preventing clean up crews from beginning work to clear the roadway. The road is closed at Pacific Rim Drive coming from Bellingham and Chuckanut Ridge Drive coming from the south.

Geotechnical crews and equipment will go to the area Thursday, the release said, to determine a process to safely reopen the road. There is no ETA on when the road will be cleared.

Washington State Patrol called in the slide, said WSDOT spokesperson Andrea Petrich, who added that WSDOT would tweet updates at @wsdot_north as they became available.

Here’s a look at the rockslide that’s blocking all lanes of SR 11/Chuckanut Drive at milepost 12/Blanchard Road between Skagit & Whatcom counties. Before crews begin cleanup, we need to assess the slope and make sure it’s stable. Waiting for that assessment now. No reopening ETA. pic.twitter.com/2wHYM7qtIj — WSDOT North Traffic (@wsdot_north) September 12, 2018