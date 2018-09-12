WCC issues alert of ‘direct threat from an alleged former student’

Whatcom Community College sent out an alert Wednesday morning stating that the college had “received a direct threat this morning from an alleged former student.”
The alert went on to say “there is no immediate threat.”
Police have been notified according to the alert and are taking precautions and are “actively investigating the individual who allegedly made the threat.”
The alert, which was distributed at 9:37 a.m., asked WCC students to be aware of suspicious activity on campus and contact 911 if necessary.
This story will be updated.
Comments