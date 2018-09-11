No, you’re not imagining things — Whatcom did have a small quake Tuesday morning

Chances are you were driving to work or school, and even if you weren’t, you probably just didn’t notice it, but Whatcom County shook with a small earthquake Tuesday morning.
According to the United States Geological Survey, an estimated 2.0-magnitude quake hit at 8:05 a.m. east of the Valley Highway, approximately one mile northeast of Wickersham and a mile south of Saxon.
According to the USGS, the quake had a depth of approximately 7.2 kilometers, and its epicenter was located about 8.1 miles east southeast of Sudden Valley or 15.3 miles east southeast of Bellingham.
Earthquakes with magnitudes between 1.0 and 3.0 typically are not felt except by very few people under especially favorable conditions, according to the USGS. If you did feel the earthquake, the USGS asks you to fill out a quick report on its website.
According to earthquatetrack.com, Tuesday’s quake was Whatcom County’s first of 1.5 magnitude or higher since Aug. 20, when a 1.7-magnitude temblor was recorded near Ferndale.
Comments