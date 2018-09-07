Police say someone wanted ‘a more dramatic firework,’ not to endanger a Ferndale school

A suspicious device found by Ferndale School District maintenance personnel Thursday morning in the parking lot of the Whatcom Discovery Center turned out to be a modified firework that was safely disposed of by police.
Ferndale Police responded at 9:48 a.m. to 5780 Hendrickson Ave. and found what they identified as an explosive device propped up against a curb approximately 100 feet from the building, Ferndale Communications Officer Riley Sweeney said.
A dog trained to sniff out explosives and an explosives expert from the Bellingham Police Department were called in to assist, and students, teachers and other school personnel were moved to the gymnasium.
Sweeney said, the explosives team from Bellingham determined the device was a commercial grade fireworks mortar that had been modified, “which is what concerned them the most.”
“They opened it up and determined that while it had been modified, it had not been modified as a weapon,” Sweeney said. “It was modified to make a more dramatic firework.”
The device was safely disposed of, and students returned to class after approximately two hours.
Sweeney said Ferndale Police continue to investigate, but because of where the mortar was found, it was not believed to have been intended as a threat against the school.
“We’d like to remind people that if you see any sort of device you suspect as being an explosive, do not pick it up, handle it or move it to another location,” Sweeney said. “Call law enforcement to come out and handle it properly.”
Ferndale School District officials sent an email out to district staff and families informing them of the incident.
This story will be updated.
