Your weekend trip up the Mount Baker Highway may have to wait

If you’re thinking about heading to Artist Point Saturday morning, you’re going to have to wait — or pedal your way to the top along with everyone else.
The Mount Baker Highway will be closed from 7 a.m. to noon for the Mount Baker Hill Climb bicycle race up State Route 542. The highway will be closed in both directions at Snowater Road, approximately a half mile east of Glacier.
Motorists are not the only ones prohibited from traveling the roadway — the highway also is closed to all cyclists not entered in the race. The good news is walk-up registration is available.
According to race director Anna Rankin, all campgrounds east of Snowater Road have been notified of the closure, and a Washington State Patrol trooper will be on the course to escort any emergencies down the road.
Racers will climb 4,098 feet in approximately 22 miles from Glacier to Artist Point. This is the first year the race has been run since 2013, according to bakerhillclimb.com. It was started in 2003.
Also, watch out for cyclists participating in the second day of the Deception Pass Classic Sunday in Whatcom County as they do a loop around Blanchard and Chuckanut Mountain along Lake Samish Road, Nulle Road, East Lake Samish Road, Lake Samish Drive, Old Samish Road and Chuckanut Drive.
Comments