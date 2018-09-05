A boat goes past herons feeding on Padilla Bay looking east across the bay. Scientists from the Padilla Bay reserve and elsewhere participated in the Salish Sea Ecosystem Conference in Seattle last month to discuss recent findings, ongoing research and challenges in understanding and protecting the Salish Sea.
Skagit boatbuilder wants to build a wharf into Padilla Bay

September 05, 2018 11:40 AM

BAYVIEW

A boat-building company wants to construct a 3,300-square-foot concrete wharf in Padilla Bay.

The proposed wharf would be 30 feet wide by 110 feet long and will cover 1,728 square feet of water, according to a joint news release from the state Department of Ecology and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The wharf would expand Rozema Boat Works’ vessel construction facility and provide more space for vessel unloading.

To mitigate the environmental impacts, the company has proposed removing man-made debris on the nearby shore, placing gravel and sand along a shore area adjacent to the wharf, and replacing 585 square feet of solid decking with grating on an existing pier and ramp.

The project is open for public comment until Sept. 28.

After the public comment period, Ecology and the corps will evaluate the project and its impact on endangered species, fish habitat and cultural resources.

