The secret to beating Bellingham’s housing market? Recycling, of course

Here’s an interesting way to potentially avoid getting beat up by the Bellingham housing market — recycle.
No, it’s not the same as flipping homes, and it’s definitely not like recycling newspapers, aluminum, glass and plastics.
Nickel Bros., Inc., which has offices in Vancouver and Nanaimo, B.C., as well as Seattle, will move older “recycled” homes to new locations for clients.
And we’re not just talking about moving a mobile home down the street — Nickel Bros. transports full-sized houses to a barge, floats them to a new city, and places them at a new location.
Last year, Nickel Bros moved Everett’s historic 6,000-square-foot Weyerhaeuser Office Building about a mile, according to The Herald newspaper in Everett.
Though it’s a much, much smaller scale, Bellingham’s newest house arrived at the Landings at Colony Wharf Wednesday afternoon riding aboard a barge, courtesy of Nickel Bros.
Though the company did not provide the size of the house, how much it cost to move or where it came from, its final destination is in the Happy Valley Neighborhood.
The house was offloaded from the barge by 4 p.m. Wednesday, crews didn’t plan to move it to its new location on 24th Street until early Thursday morning.
The route Nickel Bros. planned to use to transport the house will take a left on Roeder Avenue and head north to F Street, right on Girard Steet, then to Commercial Street, before taking Magnolia Street to North State Street and heading to Fairhaven, where it will turn left onto Harris Avenue, right onto 21st Street, left onto Donovan Avenue and left onto 24th Street to arrive at its final location.
The 5.6-mile journey was expected to take approximately five hours, according to Nickel Bros.
Comments