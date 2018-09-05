Whatcom County man killed in one-car crash on forest service road

A 62-year-old Maple Falls man was killed in a one-car collision with a stump on a forest service road 32 miles east of Bellingham Thursday evening.
According to the Washington State Patrol report on the incident, the driver, whose identity has not been released, was headed eastbound on Forrest Service Road 1130 west of Baker Lake in a 2003 green Toyota Tacoma pickup at approximately 7 p.m., when the truck drifted to the right and struck the stump.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt, according to the state patrol’s release, and he was found dead at the scene.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
This story will be updated.
