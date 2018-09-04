Bellingham man injured when garbage truck backs into him

A 70-year old Bellingham man was injured on Labor Day when a garbage truck reportedly backed into him on the Lummi Reservation.
Lyle M. Vanderyacht was walking in the 3100 block of Sunset Way when he was hit by a a garbage truck driven by 56-year-old Stevica Devic at 8:50 a.m., according to the Washington State Patrol report. Devic had backed up to retrieve a missed garbage can.
The garbage truck’s audible backup tone sounded, according to the report, but Vanderyacht was in the roadway.
No charges were filed, according to the report.
Vanderyacht was transported to St. Joseph hospital and later transferred from the hospital, according to St. Joseph Director of Strategic Communications and Engagement Beverly Mayhew.
Location of accident corrected on Sept. 4, 2018.
Comments