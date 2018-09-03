In Blaine schools, they’re not standing for bullying anymore

Jett Bowman 8, left, Grant Creydt 8, Hannah Creydt 5, Maddison Jones 5 hang out on the Buddy Bench while Knox Bowman, 8, skates at the Blaine skate park. If a student of any age feels he or she needs a friend – sometimes because of an incident of bullying – others can join that student on the Buddy Bench to meet and talk. Jessi VanDyke Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald